Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.11%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

