Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $8.30 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MARA. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.91.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 4.6 %

NASDAQ:MARA opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 5.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.31. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.91, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.20 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 284.21% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Said Ouissal sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $164,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,217 shares in the company, valued at $166,626.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ashu Swami sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,375.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 1,080,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after buying an additional 978,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after buying an additional 954,370 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

