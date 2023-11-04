Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th.

Marcus & Millichap has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MMI traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,604. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $263,170.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,835.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 220.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

