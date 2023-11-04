Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marine Products (NYSE:MPX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Marine Products in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

MPX stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Marine Products has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.94. The stock has a market cap of $351.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Marine Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Marine Products by 532.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Marine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Marine Products by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Marine Products by 125,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. 13.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing boat markets worldwide. The company offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats, which include OSX Luxury Sportboats and SSi outboard models; and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats.

