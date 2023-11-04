Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

MKL has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,531.25.

Get Markel Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKL

Markel Group Trading Up 2.7 %

MKL opened at $1,336.97 on Friday. Markel Group has a 52-week low of $1,186.56 and a 52-week high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,478.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,418.00.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Analysts expect that Markel Group will post 84.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $978,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.88, for a total transaction of $153,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,673.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,482.52, for a total value of $518,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,319,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 99,720.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,671,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,172,119,000 after acquiring an additional 45,625,901 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Markel Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $845,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Markel Group by 521.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in Markel Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 471,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,504,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Markel Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,296,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.