Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

MQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marqeta from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.42.

Marqeta Price Performance

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.72. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.90 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the first quarter worth $38,000. JCSD Capital LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 10,500.0% during the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

