Mary Dibiase Sells 67,695 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) COO Mary Dibiase sold 67,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total value of $49,417.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 310,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Dibiase also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 8th, Mary Dibiase sold 2,642 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $3,302.50.

Shares of XFOR opened at $0.95 on Friday. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $155.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.76.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

