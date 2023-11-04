Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Masco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.78 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.82 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,363.56% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Masco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 9,728,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $558,215,000 after acquiring an additional 781,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,467,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $543,266,000 after acquiring an additional 282,151 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 118,819.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,319 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,912,000 after acquiring an additional 94,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Masco by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,629,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

