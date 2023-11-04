MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Trading Down 7.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $106.00 to $55.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. MasTec traded as low as $45.04 and last traded at $45.28. 954,832 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 736,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.98.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on MasTec from $116.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MasTec from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on MasTec from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.64.

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 14,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.87 and a beta of 1.56.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

