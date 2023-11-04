Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Lowered to $420.00 at Mizuho

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $435.00 to $420.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $450.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA stock opened at $386.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $399.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.98. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $313.24 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The firm has a market cap of $363.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.65, for a total value of $2,481,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,565,450.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 659,240 shares of company stock worth $257,881,196 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

