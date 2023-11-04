MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. B. Riley downgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered MasterCraft Boat from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.83.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $22.22 on Tuesday. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $382.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.88 million. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 54.60% and a net margin of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 132,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.07 per share, with a total value of $2,916,462.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,001,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,171,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MasterCraft Boat

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.