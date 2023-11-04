McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up approximately 1.0% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.87. 3,126,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,518. The firm has a market cap of $195.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $266.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.47.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 152.00% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 5,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,569,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,128,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,731,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.66.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

