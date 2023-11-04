McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $427.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McKesson from $485.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $469.09.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK opened at $452.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $438.23 and its 200-day moving average is $413.50. McKesson has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $465.90.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 236.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.2 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.00, for a total transaction of $1,602,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,985,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McKesson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

