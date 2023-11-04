MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $78,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,643.21.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,387.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $815.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,290.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1,257.92.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.39% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

