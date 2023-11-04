MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.28 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28, Briefing.com reports. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 48.39%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,387.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $815.85 and a twelve month high of $1,451.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,290.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,257.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 58.8% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,910.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

