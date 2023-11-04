Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercer International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of MERC opened at $9.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $622.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.45. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $529.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $435.77 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mercer International will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Mercer International by 29.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter valued at $155,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at $173,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the third quarter valued at $296,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

