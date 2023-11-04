Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTH. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.33.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $133.39 on Friday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $152.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day moving average is $129.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $448,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 666,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 212.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 787,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,914,000 after purchasing an additional 535,368 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 883.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 580,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter worth $36,473,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares in the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.