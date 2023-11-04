Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Indie Asset Partners LLC

Indie Asset Partners LLC decreased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.7% of Indie Asset Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Indie Asset Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.78.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

META stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $314.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,764,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,723,525. The company has a market cap of $809.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total value of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,131,844. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

