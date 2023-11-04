Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Metso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Metso Oyj Stock Performance
Metso Oyj Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.0793 dividend. This is a positive change from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.
Metso Oyj Company Profile
Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.
