Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Metso Oyj in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Metso Oyj alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Metso Oyj

Metso Oyj Stock Performance

Metso Oyj Increases Dividend

OUKPY stock opened at $4.54 on Friday. Metso Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a $0.0793 dividend. This is a positive change from Metso Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.