MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

MGP Ingredients has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. MGP Ingredients has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to earn $6.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.9%.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGP Ingredients stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.14. The company had a trading volume of 119,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,069. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MGP Ingredients has a 1 year low of $90.68 and a 1 year high of $125.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $209.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.30 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGP Ingredients will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $148,436.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,789.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,975 shares in the company, valued at $14,536,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $148,436.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,327 shares in the company, valued at $6,392,789.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock worth $4,680,646. Corporate insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on MGP Ingredients

About MGP Ingredients

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.