Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 21st

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.439 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.8 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $94.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.63.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,714,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $979,918,000 after acquiring an additional 217,223 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,576,000 after purchasing an additional 123,806 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $412,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,524,000 after purchasing an additional 88,610 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,106,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after buying an additional 229,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.41.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

