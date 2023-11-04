Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.41.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.43 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.75 and its 200 day moving average is $80.63. The stock has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.439 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 37.96%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99,876.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 635,884,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,968,853,000 after purchasing an additional 635,248,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,764,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,214,000 after buying an additional 5,873,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $300,695,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 82.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,854 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

