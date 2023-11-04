Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires 1,692 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 97,756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,354,810,556 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $140,371,922,000 after buying an additional 1,353,426,064 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,731,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,437,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $696,728,000 after purchasing an additional 122,216 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,049 shares of company stock worth $73,591,956. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $119.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.30%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.