Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 36,675 Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 36,675 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 200,175 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,258,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 77.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,205 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Macro Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.85. Banco Macro S.A. has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $840.39 million for the quarter. Banco Macro had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 13.11%. Research analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.4262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $5.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.02%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Macro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

