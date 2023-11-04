Mirabella Financial Services LLP Acquires Shares of 4,491 Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter worth $96,738,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after purchasing an additional 302,002 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 55.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 744,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,885,000 after acquiring an additional 266,838 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 935,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,137,000 after acquiring an additional 204,296 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $30,587,000. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $183.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.72. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.92 and a 52 week high of $210.86.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total value of $204,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,958.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Further Reading

