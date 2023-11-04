Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys 6,710 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 323.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,710 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 15,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 436,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,893,000 after buying an additional 184,657 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.2 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $159.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

