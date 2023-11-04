Mirabella Financial Services LLP Buys Shares of 2,441 Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ferrari by 176.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,470,000 after acquiring an additional 988,830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth approximately $203,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ferrari by 139.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,563,000 after acquiring an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ferrari by 39.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,275,000 after acquiring an additional 484,782 shares during the period.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.36.

Ferrari Price Performance

RACE stock opened at $331.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.66 and a 200-day moving average of $303.26. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $197.22 and a 12-month high of $332.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.22. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.70% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.