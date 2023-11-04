Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,356 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.74.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.93 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.03.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,751 shares of company stock worth $510,785 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

