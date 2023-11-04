Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.05 Million in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.98.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ED. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

