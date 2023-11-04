Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.28 Million in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 20.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $641,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LEGN shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.10.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $65.97 on Friday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.93.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.64 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 510.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

