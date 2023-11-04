Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $1.32 Million in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 69,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP owned about 0.05% of Immunovant at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Immunovant by 2,558.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Immunovant in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Immunovant by 206.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Immunovant by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Immunovant by 72.6% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunovant news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $142,348.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,805.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark S. Levine sold 12,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $249,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,106.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 4,107 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $142,348.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,805.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,011 shares of company stock valued at $6,784,039 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IMVT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Immunovant from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Immunovant from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.15.

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of IMVT opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 0.66. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $44.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

