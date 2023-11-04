Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New $945,000 Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,152 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 60.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 288 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Up 4.2 %

DKS opened at $115.28 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $152.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.34 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.54 per share, with a total value of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

