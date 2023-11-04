Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 35,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 61.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. Citigroup began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA to €40.50 ($43.09) in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.05.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.04. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

(Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.