Mirabella Financial Services LLP Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 109,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 99,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 19,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $230.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.10. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 135.34% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

