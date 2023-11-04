Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 7,531 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 278.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $91.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Stories

