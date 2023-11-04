Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases 863 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Visteon were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 175.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the second quarter worth $130,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 19.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Visteon by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,868,000 after purchasing an additional 87,406 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at $495,000. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VC. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visteon from $184.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visteon news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $115.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $171.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.63 and its 200 day moving average is $139.59.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. Visteon’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

