Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases New Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DraftKings by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings Stock Up 16.5 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.81. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on DraftKings from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at $40,464,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 569,444 shares of company stock worth $15,895,321 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.