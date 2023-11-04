Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 24,269 Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,269 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tapestry from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

NYSE TPR opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.04. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

