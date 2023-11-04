Mirabella Financial Services LLP Purchases Shares of 34,542 Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 34,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman acquired 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $211,147.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 69,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,967.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.97. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $38.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on KDP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

