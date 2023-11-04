Mirabella Financial Services LLP Raises Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 118.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2,010.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $1,055,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,280,333 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CMS. Barclays cut their price target on CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

CMS Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CMS opened at $55.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.01.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. CMS Energy’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

