Mirabella Financial Services LLP Sells 25,929 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,112 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,929 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $832,000. Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 43,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.