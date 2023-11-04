Mission Wealth Management LP Invests $224,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Boston Partners lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,124,000 after acquiring an additional 413,192 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,947 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $87.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $99.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Discover Financial Services

About Discover Financial Services

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.