Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 76 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.62.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $361.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $409.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $369.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.78.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

