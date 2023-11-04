Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 487.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 176,523 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 669.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 232.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 39,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,491,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,649,000 after buying an additional 1,843,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dipan Patel sold 20,818,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $198,819,110.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,194,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,204,925.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 44.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on LZ. TheStreet downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LegalZoom.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LZ

LegalZoom.com Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ LZ opened at $10.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -264.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.04 million. LegalZoom.com had a positive return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.