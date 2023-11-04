Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.07%.
Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MTLHY opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
