Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MTLHY opened at $28.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.39. Mitsubishi Chemical Group has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical Group alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company offers polyester films for various applications, including optical materials, for electronic displays; industrial materials for electronic components, automotive parts, and medical equipment; and packaging materials for food and other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.