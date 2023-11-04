Mizuho Cuts Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $130.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.97.

Airbnb Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $122.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.62.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 50.16%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at $23,007,066. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $946,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,623 shares of company stock valued at $88,883,880 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

