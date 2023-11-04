Mizuho Cuts WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $200.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a hold rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEX currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $219.54.

Get WEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEX

WEX Stock Up 1.8 %

Insider Activity

WEX stock opened at $175.25 on Tuesday. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $151.50 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.03.

In other WEX news, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.31 per share, with a total value of $165,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James R. Groch bought 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $252,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,335. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Montgomery Smith bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $165.31 per share, for a total transaction of $165,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,067.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.