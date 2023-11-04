Mizuho Increases Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target to $52.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.07.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $47.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.15. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Western Digital will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $98,515.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,559.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 915 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

