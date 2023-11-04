MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $932.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $0.58-1.12 EPS.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.63. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $114.15.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $113.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded MKS Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.40.

Read Our Latest Report on MKSI

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $2,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $2,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,223.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,000,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,580.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,063 shares of company stock worth $4,648,722. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 15.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter valued at $235,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.