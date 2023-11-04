Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 535,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,354 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Moderna worth $65,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Price Performance

Moderna stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $217.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $344.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.67 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,912 shares of company stock worth $18,596,893. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.02.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

